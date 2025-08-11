Felix Auger-Aliassime Faces Arthur Rinderknech at Cincinnati Open

Cincinnati, Ohio – Felix Auger-Aliassime is set to play Arthur Rinderknech in the round of 32 of the ATP Cincinnati Open on August 11, 2025. Once a top-10 player, Auger-Aliassime’s career faced challenges this year, winning just two of his five matches in Masters 1000 events.

Auger-Aliassime, 25, gained recognition for reaching the semifinals of the 2021 US Open and winning four titles in 2022. However, he has struggled in recent Grand Slam tournaments, exiting in the first or second rounds ten times out of his last thirteen appearances. Currently, he is a -250 favorite against Rinderknech.

Arthur Rinderknech has also had a tumultuous season. The French player recently upset No. 3 ranked Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon but fell to lower-ranked players in prior matches. Rinderknech narrowly defeated Casper Ruud in the second round of the Cincinnati Open after beating Nuno Borges, showcasing his unpredictable form.

The matchup at the Cincinnati Open raises questions as both players strive to regain their best form amid inconsistent performances. Auger-Aliassime leads their head-to-head record, having won their only prior encounter.

As they prepare to take the court, predictions suggest Auger-Aliassime has a 66% chance of victory, largely due to his experience. The match will take place at 11:00 AM ET.