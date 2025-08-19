FEMA Assistance Expected for Wisconsin Flood Damage Victims

BUTLER, Wis. – Federal funds may assist residents affected by recent flooding, but local and state officials are taking steps to secure aid. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley indicated he has received unconfirmed reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) could be in Wisconsin later this week for damage assessments.

Governor Tony Evers has requested FEMA’s evaluation following the historic floods that caused significant destruction. Reports suggest that FEMA’s presence could assist in the recovery process, which is contingent on securing a major disaster declaration from President Biden.

Local business owner Dan Ries of Ries Graphics demonstrated the impact of the floods, showing damaged inventory worth approximately $300,000 to $400,000. The flooding severely affected the family-run printing company, leading to the loss of a substantial number of educational books. Ries worries about the future without federal aid, stating, “This was a huge loss. I hope they consider us for some funds, because it sure would keep the operation going. We have 50 people who depend on working here every day.”

Ries reported that his insurance doesn’t cover flood damage, amplifying the need for federal assistance. He highlighted the extensive damage, including ruined machinery and supplies that will take many trucks to move to a recycler.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson confirmed that local assessments would be coordinated with FEMA as soon as possible. “We’ll get that information up to the state, and then they’ll get it up to FEMA,” said Johnson.

In 2008, after similar flooding, President George W. Bush declared a major disaster nine days post-event, helping around 24,000 Wisconsinites with FEMA assistance averaging $4,000. Now, as recovery efforts begin, estimates indicate about $63 million in damages across affected homes and businesses.

As flood victims await confirmation of federal aid, Ries maintains an optimistic viewpoint. “We had a really, really rainy day, so we’ll come through this just fine,” he said, determined to continue the legacy of his family business.