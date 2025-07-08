Female CEO Launches First Woman-Led Automaker in History

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Kristie D’Ambrosio-Correll is making history by founding and leading the first car company created and managed by a woman. Heralded as a pioneer in the automotive industry, she is the CEO of Dacora, an ultra-luxury electric vehicle manufacturer that will debut in 2028.

At just 37 years old, D’Ambrosio-Correll understands the challenges in a traditionally male-dominated field. “In 117 years of the mass-produced automobile, there has never been a company both founded and led by a woman,” she stated. Named after her, Dacora aims to cater to an elite clientele willing to pay between $500,000 and $650,000 for its vehicles.

The prototype for Dacora was recently showcased at the Waverly Inn in Manhattan, where D’Ambrosio-Correll described the design as “America’s Rolls Royce.” Her fascination with cars dates back to childhood, where she dreamed of creating an American ultra-luxury brand. D’Ambrosio-Correll previously served as the chief technology officer for Mirror, a leading at-home fitness company.

The luxury vehicle market Dacora targets is unique, focusing on clients who have made their fortunes from successful businesses. “They seek privacy and elegance, eschewing conventional features found in today’s cars,” D’Ambrosio-Correll noted. For instance, the vehicle will not have voice control or an infotainment system, as clients often prefer a quieter ride.

Dacora will focus on building vehicles to order, eliminating excess inventory and ensuring a bespoke experience for clients. “It’s an old-school model making a comeback,” D’Ambrosio-Correll explained, aiming to ensure profitability in the second year of production while eyes remain on an expansion into global markets, specifically Europe and the Middle East.

Despite the male dominance in the luxury automotive space, D’Ambrosio-Correll is dedicated to creating vehicles that include female perspectives. “Cars are often designed by men for men, disregarding women’s preferences and needs,” she remarked. With a height of 4-foot-9, D’Ambrosio-Correll is well aware of these issues.

Her commitment to inclusivity extends to her investment strategy, having sought female investors from early stages, including notable backers like Jesse Draper. With clear ambitions, she aims for Dacora to endure as a lasting legacy in the world of auto brands.