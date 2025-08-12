Fenerbahçe Faces Feyenoord in UEFA Qualification Decider

Istanbul, Turkey – Fenerbahçe will face Feyenoord in a must-win UEFA Champions League qualifying match on August 12, 2025, at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium. After a tight first leg that ended 2-1 in favor of Feyenoord, Fenerbahçe needs a victory to advance to the next stage of the competition.

The first leg saw a dramatic finish with Feyenoord’s Anis Hadj Moussa scoring deep into stoppage time. Mert Müldür scored an own goal for Feyenoord, but Sofyan Amrabat equalized for Fenerbahçe before Hadj Moussa’s late winner sealed the match.

Head coach José Mourinho will lead Fenerbahçe, who have shown strong form lately with three victories in their last five matches. Despite the recent setback against Feyenoord, Fenerbahçe are determined to leverage their home advantage and overturn the deficit.

Mourinho will be without key players Rodrigo Becao, Diego Carlos, Cengiz Under, and Emre Mor due to injuries and registration issues. However, he still has attacking options such as Nélson Semedo and Jhon Duran, both eager for starting roles. The experienced Milan Skriniar will anchor the defense.

On the other hand, Feyenoord, coached by Robin van Persie, is also riding high on confidence. The Dutch side has matched Fenerbahçe’s form, with three wins in their last five games. They claim a comfortable recent victory against NAC Breda, which boosts their morale heading into the second leg.

Both teams are aware of the stakes; a loss could mean failing to reach the league phase of the Champions League, a goal both clubs are eager to achieve. Each side will likely adopt their respective styles: Fenerbahçe aiming for an aggressive offensive strategy while Feyenoord may lean on a counter-attacking approach.

As fans anticipate the match, live coverage will be available across various networks. Expectations run high for a thrilling encounter as these historic sides vie for progression in the prestigious tournament.