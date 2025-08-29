Fenerbahçe Parts Ways with José Mourinho After Disappointing Season

ISTANBUL, Turkey — Fenerbahçe announced on August 29, 2025, that they have parted ways with head coach José Mourinho. The decision comes after a season marked by disappointing performances, particularly in key matches against rival teams and the failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Mourinho, who joined Fenerbahçe in June 2024, faced intense scrutiny for his player selections and tactical decisions. The club’s elimination by Portuguese team Benfica in the Champions League play-off round further prompted the board to make a change. Following discussions, both parties agreed to end their collaboration.

Fenerbahçe’s official statement thanked Mourinho for his efforts and wished him success in his future endeavors. During his time with the club, Mourinho managed 62 matches, achieving 37 wins, 14 draws, and 11 losses.

Despite leading the team to a second-place finish in the Trendyol Super Lig, Mourinho’s squad fell short in derby matches, failing to secure victories against arch-rivals Galatasaray and Beşiktaş, which raised questions about his tactical consistency. In four derby encounters, Fenerbahçe only managed to gain one point.

The team struggled in critical fixtures, including a Ziraat Türkiye Kupası quarter-final loss to Galatasaray, concluding with a score of 2-1. Mourinho experimented with numerous formations throughout the season, often resulting in instability among the players.

Fenerbahçe’s pursuit of a new head coach comes as they prepare to transition to the UEFA Europa League after being knocked out of the Champions League. The club is expected to make an official announcement regarding Mourinho’s successor shortly.