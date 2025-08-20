Fenerbahçe Prepares for Champions League Clash Against Benfica

Istanbul, Turkey — Fenerbahçe will host Portuguese side Benfica on August 20 for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff round. This highly anticipated match takes place at Ülker Stadyumu Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Kompleksi, starting at 3:00 PM ET.

Both teams head into the match with different trajectories. Fenerbahçe, managed by José Mourinho, recently rebounded from a 2-1 defeat against Feyenoord with a stunning 5-2 victory in front of their home crowd. However, they faced disappointment in their domestic opener, managing only a goalless draw against Goztepe.

Despite their challenging start, the Yellow Canaries are determined to return to the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2008. Mourinho has been vocal about the squad’s need for improvement, commenting on their struggle to find form. “We need to prove we belong back among Europe’s elite,” he stated.

Benfica, on the other hand, enters the game with confidence after a 4-0 aggregate victory over Nice and a recent Super Cup win against Sporting Lisbon. The Lisbon team has been solid defensively, having not conceded a goal this season.

In the lead-up to the match, Mourinho’s comments about his squad’s limitations have raised eyebrows. He suggested that while he has had past successes against Benfica, the current Fenerbahçe team is not on the same level as his previous squads, which included clubs like Real Madrid and Chelsea.

“We do not have the financial strength to sign the best players,” Mourinho said, which some fans perceived as a negative message. This comes after a season where he struggled to meet expectations at Fenerbahçe. Nevertheless, the club management has pledged their support as they plan to make necessary adjustments within the technical staff.

In terms of lineups, Fenerbahçe is expected to utilize a 3-4-1-2 formation, with Jhon Durán possibly missing the match due to injury. His replacement, Anderson Talisca, has shown promise with a recent goal against Feyenoord. Benfica might employ a 4-3-3 setup, spearheaded by Vangelis Pavlidis.

Fans and analysts alike anticipate a fierce contest as both teams vie for a crucial advantage in the Champions League playoff round. The stakes are high, and for Fenerbahçe, this could be a defining moment in their pursuit of European glory.