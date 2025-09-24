Fenerbahçe Set for Europa League Clash Against Dinamo Zagreb

ISTANBUL, Turkey – Fenerbahçe kicks off its 2025-26 UEFA Europa League campaign on Wednesday night with a match against Dinamo Zagreb at Stadion Maksimir. Under manager Domenico Tedesco, the Turkish team aims to start strong in Europe after a mixed domestic season, where they have recently drawn their last two Süper Lig games.

Fenerbahçe previously competed in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, defeating Dutch team Feyenoord to reach the playoffs. However, after a setback against a Portuguese club, they now find themselves in the Europa League.

This matchup is their first in the second-tier tournament this season, and Fenerbahçe is eager to build early momentum. Unfortunately, they will miss key playmaker Anderson Talisca, who is suspended after a red card in the Benfica playoff, and Colombian forward Jhon Duran, who is out with a head injury until early October. Marco Asensio, who scored in Fenerbahçe’s recent draw with Kasımpaşa, is expected to lead the attack, while Edson Alvarez‘s availability is uncertain due to a muscle issue.

On the other side, Dinamo Zagreb is in excellent domestic form, leading the Croatian league with five wins, one draw, and one loss from seven matches. They also face injury concerns, with Raul Torrente out due to a cruciate ligament injury, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel struggling with a muscle issue, and Sergi Dominguez listed as doubtful. Croatian forward Sandro Kulenovic has been a standout player, netting five goals this season, primarily as a substitute.

The previous encounters between Fenerbahçe and Dinamo Zagreb took place during the 2018-19 Europa League group stage, where Zagreb won 4-1 at home, followed by a 0-0 draw in Istanbul. That season, Dinamo topped the group while Fenerbahçe finished second.

In total, Fenerbahçe has played 291 European matches, with a record of 114 wins, 114 losses, and 62 draws, scoring 397 goals and conceding 412. Their Europa League history includes 148 matches, yielding 64 wins, 38 draws, and 46 losses, with 208 goals scored compared to 187 conceded.

Fenerbahçe remains unbeaten in their last four Europa League matches away from home, a streak not seen since their 2012-13 semi-final run. Dinamo Zagreb, historically dominant in Croatian football, finished second last season after seven consecutive championships and has a strong European pedigree, having lost just two of their last 19 Europa League group-stage matches since December 2014.

As the match approaches, Tedesco’s team must focus on maintaining defensive strength while capitalizing on Dinamo’s defensive lapses. With key players sidelined, Fenerbahçe will need to find creativity in midfield and efficiency in front of the goal. The pressure is on Fenerbahçe to perform both in Europe and at home, especially with rivals Galatasaray six points ahead in the Süper Lig.