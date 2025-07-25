Fenway Park Concession Workers Strike as Red Sox Host Dodgers

BOSTON, MA — Concession workers at Fenway Park began a strike Friday after contract negotiations with Aramark failed to produce an agreement. Members of UNITE HERE Local 26 set a noon deadline for a resolution but walked off the job just hours before the game between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The strike is planned to last through the weekend, coinciding with a three-game homestand featuring the Red Sox. Union officials stated they hope fans still come to the games but encourage them to refrain from purchasing food and beverages at the ballpark.

Workers are demanding higher wages, increased gratuity for premium service positions, fair scheduling that acknowledges seniority, and restrictions on automation within the park. These demands have been on the table for seven months since the previous contract expired, according to the union.

The average wage for Fenway Park concession workers is $18 per hour, significantly lower than the $20 to $26 offered at Boston University by Aramark, the food service company. Union president Carlos Aramayo pointed out that similar roles in the city typically pay around $10 more.

“There are major issues at stake here,” Aramayo said. “Workers at Fenway are earning poverty wages, and automation is threatening their jobs.” Many workers voiced concerns that the introduction of self-checkout systems is diminishing their role and reducing tips.

Longtime worker Charbel Salameh described how shifts to machines have drastically altered staffing at stations. “You used to have four beer sellers at a stand, and now there is one person watching over four machines. This means less jobs and lower wages,” he said.

Amanda Savage, a stand worker, shared her struggles with declining tips linked to automation. “We would prefer a contract that allows untipped workers to live comfortably and doesn’t replace us with machines,” she stated. Savage has worked at Fenway Park for 18 years and also holds a job as a teacher.

The union has urged supporters to back their strike efforts by avoiding concession purchases during the games, reinforcing the message that keeping their livelihoods intact is vital for them and the community.

Despite the strike, Aramark claims it has contingency plans to ensure fans receive food service throughout the weekend. The company stated its commitment to negotiating in good faith, calling the decision to strike disappointing.

This situation at Fenway Park highlights ongoing labor issues within the hospitality sector, as many groups seek better working conditions and fair pay across various venues.