News
Fenway Park Concession Workers Strike as Red Sox Host Dodgers
BOSTON, MA — Concession workers at Fenway Park began a strike Friday after contract negotiations with Aramark failed to produce an agreement. Members of UNITE HERE Local 26 set a noon deadline for a resolution but walked off the job just hours before the game between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
The strike is planned to last through the weekend, coinciding with a three-game homestand featuring the Red Sox. Union officials stated they hope fans still come to the games but encourage them to refrain from purchasing food and beverages at the ballpark.
Workers are demanding higher wages, increased gratuity for premium service positions, fair scheduling that acknowledges seniority, and restrictions on automation within the park. These demands have been on the table for seven months since the previous contract expired, according to the union.
The average wage for Fenway Park concession workers is $18 per hour, significantly lower than the $20 to $26 offered at Boston University by Aramark, the food service company. Union president Carlos Aramayo pointed out that similar roles in the city typically pay around $10 more.
“There are major issues at stake here,” Aramayo said. “Workers at Fenway are earning poverty wages, and automation is threatening their jobs.” Many workers voiced concerns that the introduction of self-checkout systems is diminishing their role and reducing tips.
Longtime worker Charbel Salameh described how shifts to machines have drastically altered staffing at stations. “You used to have four beer sellers at a stand, and now there is one person watching over four machines. This means less jobs and lower wages,” he said.
Amanda Savage, a stand worker, shared her struggles with declining tips linked to automation. “We would prefer a contract that allows untipped workers to live comfortably and doesn’t replace us with machines,” she stated. Savage has worked at Fenway Park for 18 years and also holds a job as a teacher.
The union has urged supporters to back their strike efforts by avoiding concession purchases during the games, reinforcing the message that keeping their livelihoods intact is vital for them and the community.
Despite the strike, Aramark claims it has contingency plans to ensure fans receive food service throughout the weekend. The company stated its commitment to negotiating in good faith, calling the decision to strike disappointing.
This situation at Fenway Park highlights ongoing labor issues within the hospitality sector, as many groups seek better working conditions and fair pay across various venues.
Recent Posts
- Zidansek Eliminates Last Italian Hope at Palermo Ladies Open
- Marlins Face Brewers in Critical NL Matchup Tonight
- Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued Across New England
- Medvedev Advances to Quarter-Finals at Washington Open
- Extreme Heat Hits New England Ahead of Cold Front
- Yankees Eyeing Pirates Players Ahead of Trade Deadline
- NYT Strands Puzzle Hints for July 25th Explained
- Rachel Zegler Exits ‘Evita’ Mid-Performance Due to Illness
- Protests Surge Against Israel’s Actions in Gaza Amid Genocide Claims
- Fenway Park Concession Workers Strike as Red Sox Host Dodgers
- MLB to Host Historic Speedway Classic in Bristol This August
- No New Videos Found for Upcoming Tennis Tournament
- Mayor Adams Faces Legal Challenges Amid Immigration Concerns
- Mets Consider Reunion with Bullpen Star Mike Vasil Ahead of Trade Deadline
- Ken Carson’s ‘Lord of Chaos’ Tour Faces Cancellation Rumors
- Iris Apatow, Edvin Ryding Join Cast of Hunger Games Prequel
- Gregory Soto Helps Orioles Snap Losing Streak Against Guardians
- Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams Highlight Hunger Crisis in Gaza
- Taylor Townsend Nears Historic Doubles Ranking After DC Open Win
- Bublik Faces Van de Zandschulp in Kitzbuhel Semifinal Showdown