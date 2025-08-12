Fenway Park Could Host MLB All-Star Game in 2029

BOSTON, Mass. — Fenway Park may be set to host the MLB All-Star Game in 2029, marking over two decades since the last time one of the major sports All-Star Games was held in New England.

The 2029 game would celebrate the 30th anniversary of Fenway Park’s last All-Star hosting in 1999. According to insider reports, the venue is viewed as the Red Sox‘s best opportunity to hold the prestigious event again. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed the team’s interest, stating, “The Red Sox have certainly expressed interest.”

Commissioner Manfred noted that timing and the club’s commitment are critical factors in determining All-Star Game hosts. He added, “Level of interest of the club is another issue.”

The upcoming 2026 All-Star Game will take place at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies, while Wrigley Field will host the 2027 game. Speculation surrounds the hosting for 2028, with the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles leading the potential lineup.

If MLB players can compete in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Giants may also host the game to facilitate travel for players participating in both events.

The last major sports All-Star event in New England was the 1999 MLB All-Star Game, remembered for Red Sox legend Ted Williams’ warm welcome and Pedro Martinez’s standout performance. Fans are eager for the chance to see such excitement return to Fenway Park in the near future.