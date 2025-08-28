Fernandez Favored Over Jacquemot at US Open 2025

New York, NY

In a highly anticipated matchup, Leylah Annie Fernandez is set to face Elsa Jacquemot in the second round of the US Open 2025 on August 27. Predictions from Dimers‘ advanced tennis model give Fernandez a significant edge, estimating her chance of winning at 77% compared to Jacquemot’s 23%.

“We have simulated the outcome of Wednesday’s Jacquemot-Fernandez match 10,000 times,” said Dimers data analyst Greg Butyn. “With the latest updates and numerous other variables, Leylah has proven to be the stronger contender for this match.” Fernandez also holds a 72% probability of winning the first set, according to the predictions.

The match will commence at 7:25 PM ET on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The current betting odds suggest Fernandez is the favorite, with a moneyline of -350 versus Jacquemot’s +300. For those interested in betting insights, the total games line currently sits at over 21.5 (-105) and under 21.5 (-125).

Both players are coming off respective first-round matches, with Fernandez looking to capitalize on her strong statistical advantage. As the match day approaches, betting activity on the US Open continues to rise as fans engage with the growing interest in tennis betting.

The latest updates and insights can be found on Dimers’ interactive predictions page, designed to assist bettors in making informed decisions ahead of the match. For responsible gambling resources, individuals can call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This intriguing matchup marks their second meeting, with expectations running high for an exciting contest.