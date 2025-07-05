Madrid, Spain – Former Spanish soccer player Fernando Morientes praised Gonzalo García for his performance and mentioned that Brazilian player Endrick could benefit from a loan this season.

Morientes, known for his successful career at clubs like Real Madrid, expressed his admiration after watching García’s recent matches. He believes that more playing time could significantly help Endrick grow this season.

“Gonzalo has been impressive, and I think he could guide Endrick as he adapts to the game,” Morientes said. “I suggest that a loan might be a wise decision for the young talent to gain experience and improve.”

Endrick, who made headlines as a promising forward, has been training with his team but has not played regularly. A temporary move could allow him more chances to showcase his skills on the field.

The discussion around Endrick’s future comes as teams prepare for their upcoming matches. With Morientes’ insights, it appears that the decision-makers may reconsider Endrick’s playing time and development opportunities.