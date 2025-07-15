Fernando Tatis Jr. Earns Third MLB All-Star Selection for Padres

ATLANTA — Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres has been selected for his third All-Star appearance, an honor he will receive on Tuesday in Atlanta. After a three-day voting period in late June, fellow players, coaches, and managers recognized Tatis for his skills as he emerged from a challenging slump.

Tatis was voted into the All-Star Game previously by fans in 2021 and 2024 but missed last year’s game due to a leg injury. He has recently shown improved performance, prompting respect from his peers. “He’s one of the best, ever since he came in the league,” said Elly De La Cruz, a shortstop for the Cincinnati Reds. “He’s still dangerous.”

On the night of his selection, Tatis was visibly surprised, as he had made plans for a getaway. Reflecting on his induction, he conveyed a sense of pride despite earlier struggles, saying, “I mean, I’ve been playing good baseball, man.”

Players praised Tatis not just for his numbers but for his character on the field. “He’s giving 100% every time he goes out there,” Dodgers catcher Will Smith noted. Others highlighted Tatis’ versatility: “He can do it all out there,” said Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks. “He’s the complete player.”

Despite difficulties in the first part of the season, where he posted a .188 batting average over a span of 35 games, Tatis rebounded with impressive stats, batting .320 across the following games. Currently, he ranks high among outfielders in key metrics like home runs and stolen bases.

Tatis recognized the significance of his selection, stating, “It’s really humbling how people are paying attention to the small details.” His overall performance this season includes a .274 batting average, 16 home runs, and 21 stolen bases, solidifying his All-Star status.

The All-Star Game will feature Tatis along with fellow Padres player Jason Adam, who has been rewarded for a standout season with a 1.65 ERA. The event takes place at Truist Park, bringing together baseball’s brightest stars for a celebration of skill and sportsmanship.