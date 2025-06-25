Fernando Tatis Jr. Sues to Void Predatory Contract with Big League Advance

San Diego, CA — Major League Baseball star Fernando Tatis Jr. filed a lawsuit against Big League Advance (BLA) on Monday in San Diego County Superior Court. Tatis Jr. aims to void a contract he signed at 17, claiming it is predatory and could cost him $34 million in future earnings.

According to the lawsuit, BLA misled Tatis Jr. into signing an investment deal that functioned as an illegal loan. Tatis Jr.’s attorney, Robert Hertzberg, stated that BLA hid its unlicensed status and imposed loan terms that violate California‘s consumer protection laws.

“I’m fighting this battle not just for myself but for everyone still chasing their dream,” Tatis Jr. said in a press release. He also emphasized the need to protect young athletes from such deceptive business practices, saying, “Kids’ focus should be on their passion for baseball, not dodging shady business deals.”

Tatis Jr. received $2 million upfront in exchange for 10% of his future earnings. In February 2021, he signed a $340 million, 14-year contract with the San Diego Padres. If successful, his lawsuit could void obligations to BLA and protect future players from similar situations.

Hertzberg added that even though Tatis signed the deal in the Dominican Republic, California laws offer him protection. He criticized BLA for pursuing profits through deceptive practices.

The Padres outfielder has faced challenges, including injuries and a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs in 2022. Despite this, he has continued to perform well in the current season, with a batting average of .268, 14 home runs, and 34 RBIs over 75 games.

The Padres currently sit at 42-36 and are competing in the NL West division. Tatis Jr. contributes significantly to the team as they enter a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Petco Park on Monday.