Ferrand-Prévot Claims Stage Victory in Tour de France Femmes

SAINT-FRANÇOIS LONGCHAMP, France — Pauline Ferrand-Prévot of Team Visma Lease-A-Bike delivered an impressive performance in the queen stage of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes, winning the stage and donning the yellow jersey with just one day left in the race.

Ferrand-Prévot conquered the Col de la Madeleine, the first time the challenging climb has featured in the women’s Tour, breaking away from her closest rival, Sarah Gigante of AG Insurance-Soudal, with 8.5 kilometers remaining. She ultimately finished the stage one minute and 45 seconds ahead of Gigante.

Despite no changes in the points or mountains classifications, the general classification (GC) was shaken. Former yellow jersey holder Kim Le Court fell out of the top ten after crashing earlier in the stage, which significantly hampered her performance.

Demi Vollering of FDJ-Suez, a former Tour champion, made a push for the podium, ending the day in third place in the GC. However, she faces a daunting challenge on the final day, sitting over three minutes behind Ferrand-Prévot.

Ferrand-Prévot’s victory at the Col de la Madeleine solidifies her place in history. If she maintains her lead through the final stage, she would become the first French woman to win the Tour de France Femmes.

The final stage on Sunday covers 124.1 kilometers from Praz-sur-Arly to Châtel, boasting three categorized climbs, including another HC climb at Col de Joux Plane. With her significant lead, Ferrand-Prévot appears well-positioned to secure her historic win.

“It’s a perfect day, a dream realized. I have to thank everyone who has supported me,” Ferrand-Prévot said after her strong performance, highlighting the monumental effort required for the challenging ascent.