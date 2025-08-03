Sports
Ferrand-Prévot Claims Stage Victory in Tour de France Femmes
SAINT-FRANÇOIS LONGCHAMP, France — Pauline Ferrand-Prévot of Team Visma Lease-A-Bike delivered an impressive performance in the queen stage of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes, winning the stage and donning the yellow jersey with just one day left in the race.
Ferrand-Prévot conquered the Col de la Madeleine, the first time the challenging climb has featured in the women’s Tour, breaking away from her closest rival, Sarah Gigante of AG Insurance-Soudal, with 8.5 kilometers remaining. She ultimately finished the stage one minute and 45 seconds ahead of Gigante.
Despite no changes in the points or mountains classifications, the general classification (GC) was shaken. Former yellow jersey holder Kim Le Court fell out of the top ten after crashing earlier in the stage, which significantly hampered her performance.
Demi Vollering of FDJ-Suez, a former Tour champion, made a push for the podium, ending the day in third place in the GC. However, she faces a daunting challenge on the final day, sitting over three minutes behind Ferrand-Prévot.
Ferrand-Prévot’s victory at the Col de la Madeleine solidifies her place in history. If she maintains her lead through the final stage, she would become the first French woman to win the Tour de France Femmes.
The final stage on Sunday covers 124.1 kilometers from Praz-sur-Arly to Châtel, boasting three categorized climbs, including another HC climb at Col de Joux Plane. With her significant lead, Ferrand-Prévot appears well-positioned to secure her historic win.
“It’s a perfect day, a dream realized. I have to thank everyone who has supported me,” Ferrand-Prévot said after her strong performance, highlighting the monumental effort required for the challenging ascent.
Recent Posts
- Michigan Wolverines Miss Out on Key Recruits Over the Weekend
- WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1 Delivers Thrills at MetLife Stadium
- Iga Świątek Faces Clara Tauson in WTA Montreal Quarterfinals Showdown
- WWE SummerSlam 2025 Set for Exciting Two-Night Event
- Jimmy Uso Faces Talla Tonga Before SummerSlam Showdown
- Orlando Pride Hosts Utah Royals for Florida Night
- Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Frankie
- Fantasy Football Roundup: Overvalued Tight Ends for 2025 Drafts
- Wake Forest Women Soccer Alumni Shine in NWSL and Super League
- FC Cincinnati Acquires Moroccan Forward Ayoub Jabbari on Loan
- Rico Abreu Claims 360 Knoxville Nationals Victory in Thrilling Finish
- Man Dies After Falling at Oasis Concert in London
- Manchester United to Debut Bryan Mbeumo Against Everton in Atlanta
- Texas Democrats Plan Quorum Break Against Republican Redistricting Efforts
- Box Office Struggles for Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Amid Strong Competition
- Cameron Young Leads Wyndham Championship, Eyes First PGA Tour Win
- 2027 MLB All-Star Game Set for Wrigley Field After 37-Year Wait
- Rai Benjamin Sparks Debate on Automatic Byes for Olympic Champions
- Marquez Callaway Waived by 49ers After Brief Stint
- Orioles Recall Ryan Noda, Designate Terrin Vavra for Assignment