Ferrari’s Elkann Reflects on Rough Season at Hungarian GP

BUDAPEST, Hungary — John Elkann, Executive Chairman of Ferrari, addressed the team’s performance during a challenging first half of the Formula 1 season at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Ferrari sits in second place overall but trails the leader by a staggering 268 points.

In an interview with Lawrence Barretto, Elkann acknowledged the difficulties the team has faced, stating it is a crucial time to reflect and build a solid foundation for the remainder of the season. “It’s the last race of the first part of the season, so it’s a good moment to be here with the team,” Elkann said, emphasizing the necessity of an energized break before the season resumes in the Netherlands.

Elkann shared insights on the team’s dynamics, highlighting that individual efforts collectively lead to success in Formula 1. “What’s important in Ferrari is not the individual, but it’s the individuals,” he noted, underscoring that teamwork is essential for achieving greatness. He lamented the rough patches of the current season but expressed optimism about finishing strong.

In a recent move, Ferrari confirmed that Team Principal Fred Vasseur has signed a multi-year contract extension. Elkann mentioned the importance of this decision, saying, “We’ve really worked well with Fred, and when you work well, it’s important to continue working well.” Vasseur joined Ferrari in early 2023 and has been pivotal in refining the team’s strategy.

The relationship between Elkann and Vasseur has flourished, contributing positively to Ferrari’s prospects. “The importance of stability makes a significant impact on results,” Elkann stated, indicating a hopeful outlook for the future.

Ferrari has traditionally been a powerhouse in Formula 1, yet retains the ambition to reclaim its past glory. “Ferrari wants to win, has won, will win, when it’s able to get everyone together,” Elkann affirmed.