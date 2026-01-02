Ferris State Claims Fourth Title in Five Years Over Harding

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University’s football team secured the 2025 NCAA Division II National Championship on December 20, defeating Harding University 42-21 in McKinney, Texas. This victory marks Ferris State’s fourth national title in five years, underscoring their dominance in the division.

The game began as a tightly contested affair, but the Bulldogs distinguished themselves in the second half. They maintained their position as the top-ranked team throughout the season, finishing with a remarkable 16-0 record, making them the first team in Power 10 history to start and end the season at No. 1.

Tim Anderson and Justin Payoute played pivotal roles in the championship game and have since been named to the Walter Camp Division II All-America First Team. Anderson, who hails from Rochester, Michigan, excelled as the Offensive Lineman of the Year, while Payoute, from Miami Gardens, Florida, was recognized as the Defensive Back of the Year.

Despite the loss, Harding made history by staying at No. 2 in the rankings throughout the season, becoming the first team to hold that position for all 17 weeks. Their journey included a strong performance in Super Region Four, where they consistently led in games.

Anderson stated, “It’s an incredible feeling to be part of such a historic team. We worked hard all season, and tonight’s win is a testament to our effort.” Payoute added, “Our defense came together when it mattered most. It’s a proud moment for all of us.”

With the conclusion of the championship, attention now turns to the 2026 season, where both teams will look to build on their success.