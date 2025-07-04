Ferry Disaster Near Bali Leaves Five Dead, Dozens Missing

GILIMANUK, Indonesia — Rescuers are searching for survivors after a ferry sank off the Indonesian island of Bali, resulting in at least five deaths and dozens of missing persons. The Tunu Pratama Jaya ferry was carrying 65 people as it made a short trip from Banyuwangi in West Java when it capsized due to bad weather shortly after 11:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

The National Search and Rescue Agency reported that 31 passengers have been rescued. However, ongoing stormy conditions have complicated the search efforts, making it difficult for rescue teams to operate effectively amidst eight-foot waves and strong currents.

President Prabowo Subianto is closely monitoring the rescue operations from Saudi Arabia, where he is on an official visit. Cabinet Secretary Lt. Col. Teddy Indra Wijayain emphasized the urgency of the response, saying, ‘He immediately ordered the Basarnas ranks and related agencies to promptly carry out emergency response for the rescue of passengers and crew.’

Preliminary investigations indicated that the ferry sank during rough weather, but crew members had reported engine problems and sent a distress signal before the vessel went under. The Tunu Pratama Jaya, built in 2010, was carrying 22 vehicles and was believed to have been overloaded.

Officials noted that the ferry had only 45 life jackets for 188 passengers and crew. One survivor, Bejo Santoso, shared that many were unable to grab life jackets as the ferry capsized so quickly. ‘It all happened so fast,’ Santoso said. ‘There was not enough time for the crew to issue instructions.’

Indonesian authorities are intensifying their search efforts using navy ships and helicopters, mobilizing more than 160 rescuers, including police and military personnel. Despite the challenging conditions, the authorities remain hopeful for rescuing those still missing, including 30 people unaccounted for.

As of Friday afternoon, no new survivors or bodies had been found. Survivors are being treated at a local hospital while families await updates about their loved ones. This incident highlights ongoing issues with ferry safety in Indonesia, an archipelago known for its busy maritime routes.