Ferry Sinks Off Bali, Leaving Four Dead and Dozens Missing

BANYUWANGI, Indonesia — A ferry carrying 65 people sank near Bali late Wednesday, killing at least four individuals and leaving dozens missing, according to local authorities. The KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya went down shortly after departing from Banyuwangi, East Java, around 23:20 local time (15:20 GMT).

Rescue operations for the missing have commenced, with searchers focusing on finding 32 people unaccounted for following the incident. Officials from Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency, BASARNAS, reported that 31 survivors have been rescued so far.

The situation during the search is reportedly improving, with calmer sea and weather conditions aiding crews. Many of the rescued survivors were found unconscious after spending hours adrift in the sea. Banyuwangi police chief Rama Samtama Putra described the frantic scenes at the port, where family members awaited news of their loved ones, some in tears.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, currently visiting Saudi Arabia, has ordered a swift emergency response. Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya suggested the likely cause of the tragedy was due to “bad weather.” This aligns with reports that the ferry had experienced engine trouble shortly before sinking.

The ferry route is commonly traversed by locals moving between Java and Bali, making it one of the busiest in Indonesia. Concerns about safety on such boats remain prominent in the nation, known for frequent marine accidents stemming from lax regulations and overloading.

Past incidents include a fatal capsizing in March 2023 off Bali, which resulted in one Australian woman’s death, among others. In 2018, over 150 individuals drowned when another ferry sank in one of Sumatra’s deep lakes.

Local authorities continue to investigate the incident while search and rescue operations persist, with officials fearing the actual number of passengers might exceed the manifest due to safety oversights.