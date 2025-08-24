Festival of Nations Celebrates Culture in St. Louis This Weekend

ST. LOUIS — The Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park this weekend, showcasing food, music, dance, and diverse traditions from around the world. The festival runs Saturday, August 23, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, August 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organized by the International Institute of St. Louis, this year’s event comes amid challenges as the Institute recently faced a significant cut to its federal funding. Community support and local sponsorships played a crucial role in ensuring the festival continued. “The whole community of St. Louis came forward and said, no, you have to have this festival. It means so much to so many people,” said Terry Bates, a spokesperson for the Institute.

This situation reflects a broader trend of declining federal support for cultural programs across the country. Earlier this year, the White House paused federal funding to review programs linked to diversity and equity, a decision later blocked by the courts.

Festival organizers have worked hard to prepare. Bates expressed pride in the community effort, stating, “It was a lot of work… so many partners and sponsors and friends came through to help make this happen.”

A highlight of the festival is a vendor named Island Delights, known for its unique frozen drinks served in hollowed-out pineapples. Owner Charisma Akins described their offering as a “vacation in a cup,” emphasizing the connection to Trinidadian culture.

“We can’t sell the pineapples fast enough at this point,” Akins noted, highlighting popular items like the Bob Marley drink. She believes the festival showcases the diversity of St. Louis and fosters community spirit.

This year’s Festival of Nations features 180 vendors, including Mediterranean and Colombian food, as well as handcrafted African goods and Indigenous art. New VIP tickets are available, granting access to the Piper Palm House, complete with air conditioning and private entertainment.

Performances will include music by Farshid Etniko and dance by St. Louis Cultural Flamenco. Organizers stressed this year’s focus on immigrant communities that enrich the fabric of St. Louis. “We’re celebrating how St. Louis has been made better by these cultures,” the spokesperson added.

Admission to the Festival of Nations is free, and VIP tickets range from $80 for a single day to $120 for a weekend bundle. For more details, guests can check the festival’s website.