Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The WNBA season heats up this Sunday as the Indiana Fever prepare to face off against the Las Vegas Aces, featuring second-year star Caitlin Clark and veteran powerhouse A’ja Wilson. The game, set for Sunday at 5:00 PM EDT, promises to be one of the season’s most exciting matchups.

This will be the first meeting of the 2025 season between these two squads, who had a competitive four-game series in 2024. The Fever, now under a new head coach with a revamped roster, have shown potential as serious title contenders despite their current 6-6 record. Their impressive performance when Clark plays (4-3) has generated optimism within the franchise.

BetMGM lists the Fever with the third-best odds to win the WNBA Finals, following only the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx. Clark, a standout playmaker, is averaging 19.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game while maintaining a shooting percentage of 41.7% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc.

In her return from a hamstring injury, Clark scored 32 points and contributed significantly in a recent win over the Liberty, which handed New York its first loss of the season. As the Fever continue to find their rhythm, the development of team chemistry remains crucial as they aim for postseason success.

The Aces, however, are grappling with their worst start since Wilson’s rookie year in 2018, currently sitting at 5-7. Wilson dealt with a concussion earlier this month but made her comeback in a defeat against the Seattle Storm, where she recorded 20 points and led the team with 14 rebounds.

Despite struggled performances, Wilson remains a vital asset, being the Aces’ leader in points, rebounds, blocks, and steals. Once dominant, the Aces now find themselves in the bottom half of the league for both offensive and defensive ratings, which is concerning for the defending champions.

The Fever and Aces will meet again later this month, with rematches scheduled for July 3 and July 24. Fans can catch the live coverage of the game on ESPN+.