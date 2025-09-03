Sports
Fever Battle Mercury Amid Playoff Race as Caitlin Clark Remains Sidelines
Phoenix, Arizona – The Indiana Fever face off against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, Sept. 2, at 10 p.m. ET at PHX Arena. Both teams aim to improve their playoff positioning as the regular season winds down.
The Fever (21-19) dropped to seventh place after losing to the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. They need to secure a win against the Mercury, who have already clinched a playoff spot and sit at 25-14.
Star player Caitlin Clark remains sidelined due to a right groin injury, marking her 19th consecutive game missed. Clark last played on July 15. “I want to see her in practice, you know, live in practice,” said Fever coach Stephanie White. “She needs to build endurance and handle contact to be ready for games.”
In addition to Clark, the Fever will also be without forward Chloe Bibby, who is recovering from a left knee injury. Other key players have suffered season-ending injuries, further straining Indiana’s roster.
The Mercury, on the other hand, are motivated to solidify their home-court advantage for the playoffs. Their recent form includes a strong home record of 14-6. They will look to build on their momentum against the Fever.
The playoff race is tightening, with options still open for several teams. Minnesota has secured home-court advantage throughout the postseason, while Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Phoenix are closely vying for the second, third, and fourth seeds. As of now, the Fever are in a tight contest, holding a two-game lead over the ninth-place team.
The WNBA postseason begins on Sept. 14, with all playoff teams guaranteed at least one home game. This season has introduced a new format where the lower seed will host Game 2 in a best-of-three series, and the higher seed will host a potential decisive Game 3.
Alyssa Thomas of Phoenix earned AP Player of the Week honors for her recent performances, contributing an average of 13.7 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Mercury went 3-0 last week.
Fever fans are hoping for a strong showing against the Mercury, though they will be without their star for another game. With the playoffs rapidly approaching, every game holds significant weight for both teams.
Recent Posts
- Season 10 Finale of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Features Major Twist and Engagement
- Fever Battle Mercury Amid Playoff Race as Caitlin Clark Remains Sidelines
- Mariners Face Rays in Tampa Showdown Tuesday Night
- Yankees’ Grisham Emerges as Key Player with Breakout Season
- Gus Van Sant’s ‘Dead Man’s Wire’ Premieres at Venice Film Festival
- Josh Allen Aims for Super Bowl Glory with Buffalo Bills in 2025
- Madison Keys Remembers US Open Loss, Shares Tequila Story
- Austin Ekeler’s Fantasy Outlook Brightens After Commanders Trade
- Judge Judy Talks Dog Care and Self-Worth with Amy Poehler
- Dancing with the Stars Season 34 Promises Exciting New Twist
- Yankees’ Chisholm Declares Team a ‘Super Team’ Amid Playoff Race
- Yankees Face Astros with Altuve as Biggest Challenge
- Meek Mill Faces Criticism Over AI Project Speculation
- Titans’ Rookie WR Ayomanor Surprises by Becoming Starting Player
- Chrisley Family Returns to Reality TV Amid Controversy and Change
- Tigers Move Chris Paddack to Bullpen Ahead of Mets Game
- NFL Week 1 Highlights: Key Matchups and Predictions for 2025 Season
- Buffalo Bills Gear Up for 2025 Season Amid Injury Challenges
- Disney Set to Announce Next CEO by Early 2026
- Mariners Begin Series Against Rays with Playoff Implications