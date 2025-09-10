Fever Clinches Playoff Spot Despite Injury Struggles

BALTIMORE — The Indiana Fever solidified their place in the playoffs on Sunday with a decisive 94-65 victory over the Washington Mystics, marking a significant turnaround after enduring a season plagued by injuries.

Despite losing star guard Clark and four other players to injuries throughout the season, the Fever has shown remarkable resilience, securing their playoff berth for the second consecutive year. This achievement comes after a seven-year playoff drought that ended last season.

“We never doubted ourselves. We never doubted that we could be in the playoffs,” said Fever’s 2023 No. 1 pick, who recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. “Through everything, we’ve played with joy and stayed united, no matter who was on the floor.”

Head coach Stephanie White praised her team’s determination amid adversity. “Most teams would have folded, but we kept getting stronger,” she said. “The women in this locker room deserve credit for staying resilient and hungry.”

With one game left against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, the Fever has secured at least a No. 7 seed in the playoffs and could rise to No. 6 depending on the outcome of other games. This win not only clinches a playoff spot but also sets a franchise record with 23 victories in a single season, confirming their first winning record since 2015.

After leading by just seven points at halftime, the Fever increased their intensity, outscoring the Mystics by 22 in the second half, forcing 21 turnovers and showcasing effective defense. Five players scored in double figures, including newcomers who contributed 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Even with the absence of Clark and other key players, the Fever have found a way to excel, recently winning two consecutive games. This consistent performance has been built on the foundation of teamwork and adaptive strategies.

The Fever’s upcoming playoff run begins on September 14, marking their first hosted game since 2015. The focus now is not just on achieving playoff success but also on building a championship culture for the future.