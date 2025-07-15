Fever Defeat Wings in Epic Showdown of Top Draft Picks

Indianapolis, Indiana – The Indiana Fever triumphed over the Dallas Wings 102-83 on Sunday, in a thrilling match featuring two of the WNBA‘s top rookies, Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark. This highly anticipated game marked their first professional matchup against each other.

Bueckers shined, scoring 21 points, grabbing 4 rebounds, and dishing out 4 assists. However, her teammate Arike Ogunbowale, returning from an injury, struggled significantly, scoring just 2 points on 0-for-10 shooting in nearly 28 minutes on the court. Ogunbowale’s performance disappointed a Wings team looking for a strong finish before the All-Star break.

Throughout the game, the Fever’s aggressive defense put immense pressure on Bueckers and Ogunbowale. Indiana’s offensive surge in the second quarter sealed the victory, outscoring Dallas 36-15 in that period. The Fever set a franchise record by scoring 64 points in the first half.

Clark also delivered a solid performance with 14 points and 13 assists, marking her first game with at least 10 assists and two turnovers. Postgame, Fever coach Stephanie White emphasized the importance of capitalizing on their successful offensive flow as they head into the All-Star break.

“This was a great team win. Everyone contributed,” said White. “Continuing this momentum is key as we push forward.”

Bueckers also praised Ogunbowale’s leadership despite her shooting struggles. “It’s crucial for us all to stay engaged, and she did that tonight,” said Bueckers. “Every game is a learning experience.”

The Wings are set to face the Fever again on August 1 in Dallas, where Ogunbowale will aim for a comeback after a rocky re-entry. Both teams will look to refine their strategies ahead of their next match to improve their performance.