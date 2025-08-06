Fever Extend Winning Streak Despite Clark’s Absence

SEATTLE — The Indiana Fever survived a late run by the Seattle Storm on Sunday, securing a 90-86 victory and extending their winning streak to five games. This matches their longest streak since August 2015, during coach Stephanie White‘s previous stint with the team.

The Fever’s current winning streak comes without star guard Caitlin Clark, who has been sidelined for the past seven games due to a right groin injury. The Fever had previously won five consecutive games last August and September with Clark in the lineup.

Leading by 12 points midway through the fourth quarter, Indiana faced a fierce comeback from Seattle, which cut the margin to a single point with a three-point play with 2:14 left on the clock. Forward Aliyah Boston, who scored 17 points while shooting 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, commented on the team’s improvement, saying, “It shows the growth that we’ve had as a team because early in the season, we were just so inconsistent.” Boston emphasized the importance of trust among teammates, which has become evident in their recent performances.

Coach White expressed pride in her team’s resilience, saying, “We stayed even and we went to the next play. We made some big plays in key moments that allowed us to win the ballgame.” Despite multiple opportunities for the Storm to tie the game in the final minute, they missed five three-point attempts.

This defeat marked Seattle’s second loss of the weekend, following a double-overtime setback against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday. The loss dropped the Storm to sixth in the WNBA standings, trailing Indiana by a game.

Seattle coach Noelle Quinn praised her team’s effort despite the tough loss, stating, “I thought that we executed really well in finding the looks we wanted.” The Storm’s upcoming schedule includes challenging matchups that could impact their playoff positioning.

As the Fever continue to surge, Coach White remains uncertain about Clark’s return, stating, “I still don’t know how far [away] we are. We’re gonna take it one step at a time, one day at a time, and go from there.” The Fever’s depth has allowed them to compete at a high level, showcasing the talent in Indianapolis.