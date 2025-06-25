Fever Face Aces in Key WNBA Showdown This Weekend

Las Vegas, NV – The 2025 WNBA season features an exciting matchup this Sunday between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces at the Michelob Ultra Arena. The game is set to tip off at 3 p.m. ET.

The Fever, currently standing at 6-6, will see Caitlin Clark return after dealing with a quad injury. Since her return, the Fever have posted a 2-1 record, including a victory over the reigning champion New York Liberty. Clark’s performance will be crucial for Indiana as they attempt to push past the .500 mark this season.

On the other hand, the Aces, led by A’ja Wilson, sit at 5-7. Despite struggling in recent games, Wilson has continued to lead the team in scoring and rebounds. Head coach Becky Hammon is counting on veterans like Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray to support Wilson in securing a victory to end their three-game losing streak. Wilson has also returned from concussion protocol and had a standout performance with 20 points and 14 rebounds in their last game against the Seattle Storm.

For fans looking to watch the Fever battle the Aces, the game can be streamed on Fubo, which is currently offering promotions for new subscribers.

The Fever are entering this matchup after dropping their last game against the Golden State Valkyries and are favored by 1.5 points despite a recent dip in form. The Aces are struggling and have not yet resembled the title-winning team from 2023. Analysts are keen to see if Indiana can capitalize on the Aces’ inconsistency and potentially pull off a road win.

Jackie Young, who is averaging 18.4 points per game for Las Vegas, will be a player to watch in this matchup. She has consistently been the No. 2 scoring option behind Wilson, and the Aces will need both players to shine for a chance to win.

With both teams facing challenges, the Fever seem better poised to take the win this weekend, backed by strong offensive and defensive ratings. The game will be a pivotal moment for both franchises as they seek to improve their standings in the league.