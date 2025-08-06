Fever Face Sparks Without Star Caitlin Clark on August 5

Los Angeles, California – The Indiana Fever are set to face off against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET, despite being without star player Caitlin Clark, who is currently sidelined due to a groin injury.

The Fever, with a record of 17-12, have been playing some of their best basketball lately, winning three straight road games. Meanwhile, the Sparks hold a 12-15 record and are looking to improve their home performance, where they are just 3-9 this season.

Indiana averages 85.1 points per game, which is slightly less than the 88 points per game the Sparks allow, creating a challenging matchup. The Fever also rank fourth in the league for three-pointers made per game, with Kelsey Mitchell leading the team, averaging 2.3 makes at a 36.5% shooting rate.

In their last encounter on July 5, the Sparks narrowly defeated the Fever 89-87, where Azura Stevens stood out with 21 points for Los Angeles, while Aliyah Boston led Indiana with 23 points. This game will mark the third meeting between both teams this season.

The Fever look to continue their strong run, with key performances expected from players like Boston, who averages 15.5 points and 8.3 rebounds. On the other hand, Sparks’ Kelsey Plum has been noteworthy, averaging 20.3 points and 6 assists recently.

Both teams have shown impressive statistics in recent games. The Sparks are averaging 91.8 points per game over their last 10 outings, while the Fever have also been strong, averaging 89.3 points during the same span.

The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network. Viewers have the option to stream the game through various platforms, including DIRECTV and other subscription services.