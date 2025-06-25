Fever Face Storm in High-Stakes West Coast Showdown

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Indiana Fever will look to end their three-game West Coast road trip with a victory against the Seattle Storm at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Fever, holding a record of 6-7, have suffered defeats in their last two games against Golden State and Las Vegas, while the Storm, boasting a record of 9-5, come off three straight wins.

After performing well in the Commissioner’s Cup, the Fever’s recent challenges have raised concerns. Despite a strong showing from All-Star center Aliyah Boston, who scored 26 points and secured 10 rebounds against Las Vegas, the team has struggled. Caitlin Clark, the Fever’s star guard, has not been hitting her shots lately, making only 1 of her last 17 three-point attempts.

“We need to find our rhythm again,” Clark said. “It’s about bouncing back and focusing on what we can control.”

On the other side, the Storm, led by former All-WNBA players Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins, have been heating up. Diggins is scoring an average of 18.4 points per game, while Ogwumike adds 17.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest. The team’s recent success has been bolstered by the performance of Erica Wheeler, who brings experience after playing with Indiana last season.

“We’ve been playing well, but we can’t let our guard down,” Wheeler stated ahead of the game. “Indiana has some great players and can turn it on at any moment.”

Both teams have improved their three-point shooting significantly. The Storm lead the league with a 37.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, while the Fever are looking to improve their own efficiency. Indiana’s struggles on the road have been compounded by defensive lapses, having an 0-5 record when allowing over 100 points. “We need to tighten up our defense,” Fever head coach said.

The Fever are set to conclude their Pacific Coast trip against a formidable opponent in the Storm, who have been demonstrating their strength and teamwork. The matchup promises excitement and a critical turn for both teams as they seek to establish momentum heading into the rest of the season.