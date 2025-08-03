Fever Face Storm in Key WNBA Matchup This Sunday

SEATTLE, WA — The Indiana Fever will take on the Seattle Storm this Sunday, August 3, at 3 p.m. EDT at Climate Pledge Arena. This exciting matchup comes as both teams are in playoff contention, with the Fever sporting a record of 16-12, just 1.5 games behind the New York Liberty in the Eastern Conference.

The Fever have been on a winning streak, having won their last four games. In their previous meeting this season, Indiana outperformed the Storm on the road, securing a 94-86 victory in June. Star players Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell led the team, scoring 31 and 26 points, respectively.

On the other side, the Storm also hold a 16-12 record, but they find themselves 7.5 games behind the Minnesota Lynx in the Western Conference. The Fever will be playing without their key player, Caitlin Clark, who is recovering from a groin injury with no set timeline for her return.

Fans looking to watch the game can stream it for free using various online services that offer free trials, including FuboTV and ESPN+. These platforms provide a wide array of sports programming, including WNBA and NCAA games.

As the playoffs approach, every game counts, making this matchup crucial for both teams. The Fever and Storm will take the court aiming to secure a win and improve their standings.