Fever Seek Fourth Win Against Wings Amid Injuries

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The Indiana Fever will host the Dallas Wings on Tuesday, August 12, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever, currently at 18-14, aim for a season series sweep against the struggling Wings, who hold an 8-24 record.

Indiana comes off a decisive 92-70 victory against the Chicago Sky, where Kelsey Mitchell stepped up as point guard in the absence of injured players. She scored 26 points and provided eight assists while maintaining just one turnover.

Fever coach Stephanie White expressed confidence in her team’s depth, especially with the addition of veteran Odyssey Sims, signed to a hardship contract after injuries to Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson ended their seasons.

The Wings are dealing with a challenging season, losing five straight games and 11 of their last 13. Despite the team’s struggles, rookie Paige Bueckers has excelled as a standout player. Bueckers leads all rookies in scoring and assists, making her a key component for Dallas this season.

As the Fever try to solidify their playoff position, they will rely heavily on their remaining All-Stars, including Mitchell and Natasha Howard, to deliver another strong performance against the Wings. Bueckers will be seeking to lead her team to a much-needed win.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN and is expected to draw significant attention as both teams look to turn their seasons around.