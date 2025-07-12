Sports
Fever’s Sophie Cunningham Calls for Urgency Ahead of Atlanta Dream Showdown
Indianapolis, IN — Indiana Fever forward Sophie Cunningham emphasized the need for her team to exhibit a greater sense of urgency in their upcoming matchup against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday. The Fever’s determination comes after a tough loss to the Golden State Valkyries, where they fell 80-61 on Wednesday.
The Fever struggled to maintain momentum during the game, particularly in the third quarter when the Valkyries seized control. As a result, Indiana’s record dropped to 9-10. Caitlin Clark, who recently returned from a groin injury, contributed 10 points, five rebounds, and six assists in the game but faced challenges, going 4-of-12 from the field.
“I think tomorrow night you’re gonna see a lot of fight,” Cunningham stated in a video shared by The Athletic’s James Boyd. “We’re starting to get a little bit pissed off, and I think that’s what we need. We’re running out of time, to be honest.”
Cunningham, who joined the Fever this offseason, noted that the players are feeling the pressure as the midseason break approaches. Despite the exhaustion from a packed schedule, she remains optimistic. “What a blessing we get to dribble an orange basketball for a living,” she said. “Sometimes, it’s (about) taking a step back and having a better perspective and being grateful for it.”
The Fever will need to harness this urgency as they navigate back-to-back games leading into the All-Star break. This latest loss marks an ongoing struggle for the Fever, who have yet to realize their potential despite having several All-Star players.
Head coach Stephanie White acknowledged the team’s struggles, stating, “We played with poor energy and effort, and those are things that can’t happen.” As the Fever pivot to their next game against the Dream, they hope to shift their energy and reclaim their competitive edge.
