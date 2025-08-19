Fever’s Sophie Cunningham Out For Season; Shey Peddy Signed

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 19, 2025) — The Indiana Fever announced today that guard Sophie Cunningham will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season due to a right knee injury sustained during a game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

Cunningham suffered an MCL tear in the second quarter of that game and is expected to make a full recovery. She is the third Fever player to suffer a season-ending injury this year, joining Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald.

In response to Cunningham’s injury, the Fever have signed guard Shey Peddy to a seven-day hardship contract and released Kyra Lambert. Peddy, a six-year WNBA veteran, had most recently played for the LA Sparks, averaging 5.0 points and 2.7 assists. Throughout her career, she has averaged 5.9 points and 2.3 assists per game.

Peddy was named Defensive Player of the Year at Athletes Unlimited in the offseason and joins the Fever in hopes of filling the void left by Cunningham. Peddy will wear jersey number 5 for the Fever.

The Fever’s head coach, Stephanie White, expressed her concerns regarding adapting to Cunningham’s absence. “Now we have to figure out how we’re going to play without Sophie, who can play in certain roles,” she said. “It doesn’t get any easier.”

Lambert made her WNBA debut on Sunday during the Fever’s overtime win against the Sun but was released just five days into her hardship contract.

The Fever plan to use their second hardship spot for a new signing after Friday’s game against Minnesota. They hope to address the roster challenges in light of multiple injuries and maintain their competitiveness in the playoff race.

“The most important thing continues to be that she is 100% when she’s ready to come back,” White added in reference to star player Caitlin Clark, who has been out since mid-July with a groin injury and has not returned to practice.