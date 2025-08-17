Fever Star Caitlin Clark Out Again for Match Against Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Caitlin Clark will not play in the Indiana Fever‘s game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 17. Clark is sidelined with a groin injury that has kept her out for 12 games since July 15.

The Fever (18-16) are struggling without their star rookie as they face the last-place Sun (6-26) in what is the final matchup of the season between the two teams. Indiana leads the season series 2-1, but the team has dropped four of their last five games, leaving them in seventh place in the WNBA standings.

Head coach Stephanie White confirmed Clark’s absence on August 16, emphasizing that the team’s focus is on her long-term health. “Caitlin’s recovery takes precedence over rushing her back to play,” White said. With a possible return date of August 26 against the Seattle Storm, the Fever’s medical staff is carefully monitoring her progress.

Clark injured her groin late in a game against the Sun in July, and her recovery has been slower than anticipated. She has begun light workouts but has not participated in full team practices.

In the meantime, the Fever signed veteran guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract. Sims scored 11 points off the bench against Washington on Friday, contributing to the team’s effort as they navigate a depleted backcourt.

Clark was averaging 16.5 points and 8.8 assists per game before her injury, making her absence especially costly for Indiana. The Fever currently sit just outside the playoff picture, needing a strong performance against Connecticut to remain competitive.

The Sun are looking to build on their recent success, having won three of their last nine games, including a 71-62 victory over the Chicago Sky. Future Hall of Fame center Tina Charles leads Connecticut, averaging 15.9 points per game.

As the Fever prepare for their matchup, all eyes remain on Clark and whether her return can reignite the team’s playoff hopes.