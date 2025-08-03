Fever Triumph Over Wings for Fourth Straight Win

DALLAS, TX (Aug. 1, 2025) — The Indiana Fever defeated the Dallas Wings 88-78 on Friday night, marking their fourth consecutive win. This victory brings the Fever to a record of 16-12, positioning them four games above .500 for the first time since June 2015.

From the start, the game was tightly contested. The first quarter ended in a 22-22 tie, with Kelsey Mitchell contributing seven points and Natasha Howard adding six. In the second quarter, the Fever took a six-point lead thanks to Chloe Bibby and Aari McDonald.

As the game progressed, the Fever pulled away in the third quarter. Mitchell scored nine points while Lexie Hull added five, putting Indiana ahead 70-57. McDonald and Mitchell sealed the game in the fourth quarter, combining for crucial points that kept Dallas at bay.

Mitchell finished with 23 points, while Aliyah Boston recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Natasha Howard also achieved a double-double, scoring 11 points and tying her career high with 16 rebounds. Aari McDonald also scored 12 points, while Paige Bueckers led the Wings with 22 points in front of a crowd of 17,857.

Despite being without star player Caitlin Clark, who missed her sixth straight game, Indiana improved to 8-7 in her absence. The Fever remain strong against the Wings this season, boasting a 3-0 record against them.

Indiana struggled with turnovers, matching their season-high with 19. However, a strong rebounding performance allowed them to maintain an edge, finishing plus-14 on the boards.

Up next, the Fever will continue their four-game road trip against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, August 3, at Climate Pledge Arena. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC at 3 p.m. ET.