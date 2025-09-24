Fever Upset Aces in Thrilling WNBA Semifinals Game 1

Las Vegas, NV — The No. 6 seed Indiana Fever stunned the No. 2 seed Las Vegas Aces with an 87-73 victory in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Guard Kelsey Mitchell led all scorers with a career playoff high of 34 points, helping the Fever take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series. Indiana capitalized on Aces’ struggles, especially from the field.

Mitchell praised her team’s resilience amidst adversity as they played without five key players sidelined due to injuries. She stated, “Everything we’ve been through has prepared us for this moment. We just had to be ready and gut check.”

Aces center A'ja Wilson was held to 16 points on just 27.2% shooting, an uncharacteristic performance for the four-time MVP. Jackie Young led Las Vegas with 19 points and seven rebounds, but the team’s overall shooting woes became apparent.

The Fever, who lost Game 1 of their previous series against the Atlanta Dream before rallying back to win, maintained their momentum with strong defensive plays and timely scoring. They outscored the Aces significantly in a decisive third quarter, extending their lead to as much as 14 points.

Mitchell’s exceptional performance was complemented by Odyssey Sims, who contributed 17 points with 13 scored in the second half. Meanwhile, the Aces struggled to find their rhythm, particularly in the crucial moments of the game.

The third quarter was pivotal, showcasing the Fever’s tenacity as they closed the quarter on an 11-0 run after Wilson picked up her fourth foul. This shift allowed Indiana to regain a comfortable cushion.

The second game of the series is set for Tuesday, September 23, in Las Vegas, where the Aces will look to bounce back. Coach Becky Hammon acknowledged the need for a better performance, noting that Wilson requires support to lead the team effectively.

As the series moves forward, the Fever’s determination and the Aces’ adjustments will play crucial roles in determining who advances to the WNBA Finals.