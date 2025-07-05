Feyenoord Defeats SC Cambuur in Club Friendly Match

Leeuwarden, Netherlands – On July 5, 2025, Feyenoord secured a 1-0 victory against SC Cambuur in a club friendly match at Kooi Stadion.

The match was marked by an own goal from SC Cambuur’s Bram Marsman in the 29th minute, giving Feyenoord the lead early in the game. SC Cambuur attempted to respond, with Benjamin Pauwels taking a right-footed shot from a difficult angle that ultimately went wide.

Throughout the match, possession was fairly balanced, with SC Cambuur holding 52.8% of the ball compared to Feyenoord’s 47.2%. However, it was Feyenoord that found the back of the net, and SC Cambuur struggled to convert their chances.

In a strategic change, Matthias Nartey replaced Tony Rölke for SC Cambuur in the 31st minute, but the team could not capitalize on their opportunities. Although SC Cambuur did not register any shots on goal, they faced relentless pressure from Feyenoord, who managed 15 shot attempts.

This club friendly served as an important tune-up for both squads ahead of the new season, allowing coaches to assess player performances and strategies. The match concluded without any yellow cards or corner kicks for the home team, further showcasing Feyenoord’s disciplined defense.

Feyenoord will look to build on this victory as they prepare for their upcoming fixtures.