Sports
Feyenoord and NEC Start Season with Wins in Dutch Eredivisie
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands – The Dutch Eredivisie kicked off its season Saturday, with Feyenoord and NEC securing victories in their opening matches.
Feyenoord faced NAC Breda at home in De Kuip, starting strong with Sem Steijn scoring a goal just three minutes into the game. The young captain showcased his talent with a stunning free kick, setting the stage for his team’s overall dominance.
After taking the lead, Feyenoord continued to pressure NAC’s defense, creating several opportunities. However, the team struggled to extend their lead before halftime, finishing the first 45 minutes ahead 1-0.
In the second half, Feyenoord doubled their lead with another goal from Koki Ogawa, solidifying their 2-0 advantage. The match saw an impressive turnout, with 47,000 supporters cheering on their team.
Meanwhile, NEC Nijmegen opened their season with a commanding 5-0 victory over Excelsior. Dirk Proper broke the deadlock early, scoring with a well-placed shot. NEC’s Koki Ogawa netted two goals, showcasing their offensive power.
NEC’s fans celebrated the victory and their team’s position at the top of the league, while Excelsior faced a disappointing start to their season.
Overall, both teams demonstrated strong performances, hinting at a promising season ahead for their supporters.
Recent Posts
- Marquense Se enfrenta a Cobán Imperial en la Jornada 4 del Apertura 2025
- Caroline Garcia’s Ball Girl Mix-up Leads to On-Court Confusion
- Florida Gators’ Jake Slaughter Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders
- Final Episode of The Gilded Age Season 3 Set for August 11
- Son Heung-min Scores Late Penalty in LAFC Debut Draw
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles
- Trump Proposes Tariff Rebate Checks to Help Americans Amid Inflation
- Chuck Russell Discusses Legacy of The Mask and Future of Franchise
- The Gilded Age Season 3 Finale Arrives Amidst Rising Tensions