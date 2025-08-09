Feyenoord and NEC Start Season with Wins in Dutch Eredivisie

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands – The Dutch Eredivisie kicked off its season Saturday, with Feyenoord and NEC securing victories in their opening matches.

Feyenoord faced NAC Breda at home in De Kuip, starting strong with Sem Steijn scoring a goal just three minutes into the game. The young captain showcased his talent with a stunning free kick, setting the stage for his team’s overall dominance.

After taking the lead, Feyenoord continued to pressure NAC’s defense, creating several opportunities. However, the team struggled to extend their lead before halftime, finishing the first 45 minutes ahead 1-0.

In the second half, Feyenoord doubled their lead with another goal from Koki Ogawa, solidifying their 2-0 advantage. The match saw an impressive turnout, with 47,000 supporters cheering on their team.

Meanwhile, NEC Nijmegen opened their season with a commanding 5-0 victory over Excelsior. Dirk Proper broke the deadlock early, scoring with a well-placed shot. NEC’s Koki Ogawa netted two goals, showcasing their offensive power.

NEC’s fans celebrated the victory and their team’s position at the top of the league, while Excelsior faced a disappointing start to their season.

Overall, both teams demonstrated strong performances, hinting at a promising season ahead for their supporters.