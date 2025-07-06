Entertainment
Fictional K-pop Band Tops US Charts, Beats BTS Records
LOS ANGELES, CA — A fictional K-pop band has made waves in the music industry by topping the US Spotify charts, outshining real-life superstars. The movie KPop Demon Hunters, which premiered on Netflix on June 20, features the boy band Saja Boys, whose track “Your Idol” reached No. 1 on the US Spotify chart as of July 3.
This achievement makes Saja Boys the highest-charting K-pop group in Spotify US history, surpassing globally renowned group BTS, whose hit “Dynamite” peaked at No. 3 during its run in 2020. Saja Boys’ success reflects the remarkable appeal of KPop Demon Hunters, which has garnered more than 33 million views within two weeks of its release.
Another track from the film, “Golden,” performed by the fictional girl group Huntr/x, also charted at No. 3 on the Spotify’s US rankings, making them tied with Blackpink for the highest-charting female K-pop group.
The film follows the girls of Huntr/x — Rumi, Mira, and Zoey — who are not only pop icons but also secret demon hunters protecting their fans from supernatural dangers. Their archenemies, the Saja Boys, are demons disguised as boys who aim to steal fans’ souls.
Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, KPop Demon Hunters employs a talented production team. Top producers like Teddy Park, known for his work with Blackpink, contributed to the album’s creation alongside other prominent artists.
The film’s soundtrack has also made a significant impact, debuting at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, the highest debut for a soundtrack this year. Its commercial success has redefined the boundaries of K-pop, extending the genre’s influence into the realm of virtual and animated characters.
As K-pop continues to gain global traction, major bands like BTS are preparing for their comeback in 2026, following their mandatory military service. Meanwhile, the excitement surrounding KPop Demon Hunters signifies a new era where fictional acts compete with established artists on global music charts.
