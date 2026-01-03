Fiesta Bowl Parade Set to Impact Phoenix Traffic This Saturday

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Fiesta Bowl Parade will take place in central Phoenix on Saturday, January 3, 2026, starting at 10 a.m. The annual event will feature entertainers, floats, and marching bands, drawing thousands to the streets.

The parade will kick off in front of North Phoenix Baptist Church, proceeding down Central Avenue, turning onto Camelback Road, and eventually ending at Seventh Street. Nikki Bella, a two-time WWE Divas Champion and local graduate, will serve as the grand marshal.

In addition to Bella, attendees can expect several beloved characters, including Peppa Pig, and numerous marching bands from across the country. The event is expected to wrap up by 11:30 a.m. with a performance from Grand Canyon University.

For those planning to attend, parking is first-come, first-served on streets adjacent to the parade route. Paid parking will also be available at nearby locations, accessible via eastbound Missouri Avenue.

To ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow, several road closures will be in effect from 6 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m. Saturday. Streets affected include Seventh Street from Colter Street to Indian School Road and Central Avenue from Rose Lane to Missouri Avenue, among others.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and plan alternative routes. Additionally, restrooms will be available along the parade route for attendee convenience. For real-time traffic updates, people can text “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

The weather forecast for Saturday indicates cloudy skies with a high of 69 degrees, making it a pleasant day for parade-goers. The public is encouraged to arrive early to secure good viewing spots along the two-mile parade path or catch the live broadcast on Arizona’s Family 3TV.