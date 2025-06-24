FIFA Changes Tie-Breaking Rules for Club World Cup

DOHA, QATAR — FIFA has announced changes to the tie-breaking criteria for the 2025 Club World Cup, affecting how teams advance from the group stage. These new regulations were revealed as the tournament enters its second round.

The first criterion for resolving ties in points is now direct match results. If two teams finish with equal points, their head-to-head results will determine their standings. Should a tie remain, further criteria will include goal difference, total goals scored, and Fair Play rankings, which consider the number of yellow and red cards received.

In cases where three teams are tied, the criteria narrow to only the results of matches among those teams. If necessary, the order of tie-breaking will follow: goal difference in these matches, total goals scored among the three, overall goal difference, total goals scored across the group, Fair Play standings, and, if still tied, a drawing.

Specifically, the Fair Play metric can play a crucial role in team standings. Teams are penalized with points deducted for each card received, which can include admonishments to coaches and substitutes. For example, a coach receiving a yellow card for dissent would negatively impact the team’s standings.

This year’s Club World Cup features a new format, and with tight competition, every detail matters, including player and coach behavior. For instance, if Botafogo, PSG, and Atlético Madrid all finish their group with six points, the tie-breach will come down to their performances in the games they played against each other.

The upcoming matches are highly anticipated, as teams must navigate these new criteria carefully to secure their spots in the knockout rounds.