FIFA Club World Cup Captivates 2.7 Billion Fans Globally

MIAMI, Florida — Preliminary data confirms that the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™ captivated global audiences, with an estimated 2.7 billion fans engaging through various media. This remarkable figure comes from Nielsen Sports, reflecting the tournament held in the United States from June 14 to July 13, culminating in a 3–0 victory for the champions over Paris Saint-Germain.

Approximately 2.5 million fans attended matches in the 11 host cities, and billions more followed the event through DAZN, the tournament’s exclusive global broadcaster, as well as at watch parties and through other media outlets. The tournament’s visibility was remarkable, with 80% of football fans worldwide aware of it.

During the event, the term ‘FIFA Club World Cup’ emerged as the most searched sports term on Google. The tournament’s official social media channels attracted nine million followers, and DAZN’s platforms generated over ten billion impressions.

DAZN streamed all 63 matches live and for free, achieving unprecedented engagement. They offered viewers a unique experience that included not only live broadcasts but also on-demand features and DAZN’s interactive FanZone. Notably, 80% of DAZN viewers interacted with non-live content, highlighting the demand for rich football storytelling.

“These preliminary figures confirm that the FIFA Club World Cup has been a global success and a game-changer,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström. “The incredible atmosphere in the stadiums in the United States to 2.7 billion people engaging around the world reflects how this tournament exceeded expectations.”

DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev commented, “The numbers demonstrate the extraordinary global appetite for accessible, high-quality football content. Our partnership with FIFA has set new standards for engaging with football and connected fans worldwide.”

As the exclusive global broadcaster, DAZN sublicensed rights to over 100 partners worldwide. In Brazil, more than 131 million viewers tuned in, equivalent to 62% of the population. TV Globo recorded its three highest audiences of 2025 during the tournament. Matches featuring CR Flamengo and Palmeiras significantly boosted viewing figures.

In Spain, around 24 million viewers, or 49% of the population, watched the competition, while in Italy, the figure was about 28 million, representing 48%. Portugal also saw over 60% of its population engage with the event via DAZN and TVI.

In Saudi Arabia, the match between Manchester City FC and Al Hilal garnered significant viewership, with 77.8% of television viewers tuning in. Argentina recorded impressive figures as well, with the CA Boca Juniors and SL Benfica match reaching over 9.1 million viewers, representing an 84.2% audience share.