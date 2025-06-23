FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Crucial Matches Ahead

MIAMI, Florida — The final set of group games at the FIFA Club World Cup starts on Monday, June 23, 2025, with all teams vying for a place in the knockout stage.

The top two teams in each group will move on, while the bottom two will be eliminated. A series of tiebreakers including head-to-head records and goal difference will determine placements among teams with equal points.

Current standings show Palmeiras and Inter Miami leading their group with four points. They meet on Monday, and a draw would send both teams through. Palmeiras can advance with a loss if Porto does not win against Al Ahly, while Inter Miami must secure at least a point to ensure their progression.

Porto, needing a win against Al Ahly to have any chance of advancing, requires help from Inter Miami. Conversely, Al Ahly must beat Porto and hope for a Palmeiras loss to progress.

In another group, Botafogo only needs a draw against Atletico Madrid to reach the knockout round. Atletico must win by three goals or more to guarantee advancement. PSG will qualify with a win or can settle for a draw if Atletico fails to win.

Bayern Munich has already advanced from their group. Benfica can secure progression with at least a draw against Bayern while Boca Juniors must win against Auckland City and hope for a Benfica loss.

Chelsea faces a do-or-die match against Esperance Tunis after their loss to Flamengo. A win or draw against Esperance would secure Chelsea’s place in the next round, while a loss would see them eliminated.

Each match on June 23 will have significant implications for the teams involved, with positions still to be decided in several groups.