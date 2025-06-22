FIFA Club World Cup Kicks Off Amid Season Challenges for Players

LOS ANGELES, California — The much-anticipated FIFA Club World Cup, featuring 32 teams from across the globe, launched in the U.S. on June 14, 2025. The tournament, which has expanded from eight to 32 teams, is the largest and most ambitious in history, promising heightened competition while raising concerns about player fatigue.

Inter Milan, one of the teams competing, faced Monterrey on June 17, 2025, at the Rose Bowl. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, showcasing the twists of a tournament that has already proven to be a rigorous undertaking for players. This is especially concerning given that the players have just wrapped up a demanding European season.

“We’re trying to focus. And it’s not easy every day, I’m not going to lie,” said Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram, who has been pivotal this season with 18 goals. “It’s part of what we do, we love what we do, and we’ll continue doing what we do.”

The strenuous calendar has become a talking point for many players and teams. UEFA and FIFA have collaborated to create an overly packed schedule, leading to players like Thuram potentially facing more than 70 games in one season if they advance far in the tournament. The Club World Cup adds to an already hectic calendar.

Giuseppe Marotta, CEO of Inter Milan, echoed these sentiments. “A serious dialogue is needed between FIFA, UEFA, leagues, clubs and players to redesign an international calendar that protects player health,” he stated. The players often feel the toll of back-to-back seasons filled with tournaments and competitions, which can leave them exhausted.

In a stark contrast to the excitement of the tournament, questions have also arisen regarding the qualification of participating teams. Many prestigious clubs are notably absent, as only eight of the participating teams are current domestic champions, leading to speculation about whether the best teams truly made the cut.

As part of the initiative to grow the sport in the U.S., the Club World Cup provides a platform for teams to expand their international reach. “The goal is to tell the American public who we are and what values have always guided us,” Marotta said. “It’s not about proving how good we are.”

With over $1 billion in prize money on the line, enthusiasm continues to surround the event, despite its looming challenges. The tournament will conclude with the final on July 13, 2025, at MetLife Stadium.