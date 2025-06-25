FIFA Club World Cup Matches Set for June With Top Teams

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The FIFA Club World Cup is set to feature a marquee matchup on June 24, 2025, at Lincoln Financial Field. Esperance Sportive de Tunis will face Chelsea at 9 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch the action through various streaming platforms. The game already has generated excitement, with both teams looking to make a statement in the prestigious tournament.

Earlier, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Palmeiras and Inter Miami played to a thrilling 2-2 draw on June 19, allowing both clubs to advance to the round of 16. Palmeiras, with a late equalizer by Mauricio in the 87th minute, secured their spot following a comeback.

Inter Miami had taken a commanding 2-0 lead with goals from Tadeo Allende and Luis Suarez, but Palmeiras rallied back with two second-half goals to equalize.

This result means Palmeiras will face fellow Brazilian club Botafogo in the knockout round, and Inter Miami will meet Paris Saint-Germain.

“It’s very important that the team was able to compete at this level at the Club World Cup,” Suarez said through an interpreter. “We’ve left our mark as a competitive team.”

The event promises high stakes as teams vie for the coveted title, with the excitement around the matches continuing to build.

In another significant matchup, the CONCACAF Gold Cup is also on the horizon, featuring Mexico facing Suriname on June 18, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The match is expected to draw large crowds and will be broadcast live for fans.