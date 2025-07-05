FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups

ATLANTA, Georgia – The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is heading into its knockout stage, featuring several thrilling matchups this weekend. The quarterfinals will kick off on Friday, July 5, with notable teams like Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Al Hilal in action.

Real Madrid is set to face Borussia Dortmund at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 4 p.m. on July 5. Both teams have shown strong performances to make it this far. Real Madrid, a strong contender with five previous tournament wins, is looking to continue their success, while Dortmund looks to make their mark.

Earlier in the day, Al Hilal will play a crucial match against an unnamed opponent in Orlando, Florida. They are coming off a dramatic overtime victory against Manchester City, showcasing their resilience and skill. This match is particularly significant as Al Hilal aims to prove themselves against top-tier European competition.

In another quarterfinal, PSG will compete against Bayern Munich in Atlanta, with both teams boasting incredible talent. PSG’s top scorer, Ousmane Dembélé, recently returned to action and may impact the team’s strategy against Bayern, who advanced by defeating Chelsea.

During this year’s tournament, clubs like Fluminense and Palmeiras have made headlines, showcasing the competitive landscape as they also advance to the knockout stage. Their presence reflects the recent expansion of the tournament to 32 teams, providing broader opportunities for clubs worldwide.

The financial benefits for these teams are significant, with each club set to earn over $13 million for reaching this stage. Fluminense, for example, recently defeated Inter Milan 2-0 in the round of 16 while flaunting their achievements on social media.

As the FIFA Club World Cup progresses this weekend, fans can look forward to exciting matches that highlight both emerging talent and established stars aiming for glory on the global stage.