FIFA Faces Human Rights Concerns Ahead of World Cup in U.S.

Washington, D.C. — Human rights organizations are raising alarms about FIFA‘s role in the upcoming World Cup, warning that it risks becoming a public relations tool for an increasingly authoritarian U.S. government. Their concerns center on potential immigration raids and arbitrary detentions affecting local communities and fans.

The Sport and Rights Alliance has put forth seven demands before the World Cup draw, aiming for FIFA to enhance protections for residents and visitors during next summer’s tournament. A primary request is for FIFA to commit to safeguarding against racial profiling and unlawful immigration enforcement.

Jamil Dakwar, director of the human rights program at the American Civil Liberties Union, expressed his apprehensions. “While FIFA and host cities prepare for the World Cup, the Trump administration is escalating dangerous policies,” Dakwar said. “The impression is that FIFA may be becoming part of a PR tool for an increasingly authoritarian U.S. government.”

Daniel Norona, the Americas advocacy director at Amnesty International USA, echoed these sentiments, stating there is a “high possibility” of immigration raids during matches. “Attending a soccer match should never result in arbitrary detention or deportation,” he said. He called for FIFA to secure guarantees from U.S. authorities that the tournament will be safe for everyone.

Ninety U.S. civic organizations wrote to FIFA in June, urging the organization to leverage its influence to ensure the safety of local residents and international visitors. “We call on FIFA to encourage the U.S. government to guarantee the fundamental rights of the millions of foreign visitors and fans,” their letter stated.

Jennifer Li of Dignity 2026, a signatory of the letter, reported that they have yet to receive a response from FIFA. FIFA has reiterated its commitment to respecting internationally recognized human rights and has been asked for further commentary on the matter.

Last week, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department emphasized their support for the World Cup while maintaining that the Trump administration will uphold American laws and national security standards.