FIFA Opens Office at Trump Tower, Strengthening U.S. Ties

NEW YORK CITY, USA — FIFA announced on Monday that it has opened an office in Trump Tower, further solidifying its relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump. The announcement took place during an event showcasing the Club World Cup trophy in the lobby of the skyscraper.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who was present at the event along with Eric Trump and Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo, emphasized the importance of being based in New York. “FIFA [is] a global organization [and] to be global, you have to be local. We have to be in New York,” Infantino stated.

The new office follows FIFA’s opening of a legal office in Miami last year, which houses staff responsible for both the Club World Cup and next year’s World Cup. Infantino noted, “Not just for the FIFA Club World Cup this year and the FIFA World Cup next year; we have to be in New York as well.”

Eric Trump expressed pride in the collaboration, saying, “We love you. We’re honored, we’re excited about all the things that FIFA is doing.” This partnership also highlights FIFA’s ongoing strategy to engage closely with U.S. leadership.

However, the increasing ties come amid scrutiny. Human rights groups have voiced concerns over FIFA potentially becoming a “public relations tool” for the Trump administration, particularly regarding recent immigration policies that impact fans from multiple countries.

Infantino’s relationship with Trump has drawn both support and criticism. He has appeared with the president at several events and has previously defended the connection as beneficial for soccer.

The opening of the New York office positions FIFA to play a more significant role in the U.S. sports landscape as it prepares for hosting the first-ever 32-team Club World Cup and the co-hosting of the 2026 World Cup.