FIFA President Defends Record Ticket Prices Amid World Cup Demand

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended the ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup on Monday, stating that the unprecedented demand justifies the costs. The tournament, set to be held across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico next year, has received over 150 million ticket requests during the latest sales window.

Infantino emphasized that the majority of the proceeds from the World Cup will be invested in the development of soccer globally. He asserted, “Without FIFA, there would be no football in 150 countries in the world.” Infantino made these comments at the World Sports Summit, marking his first public remarks since the current ticket application period began on December 11.

The prices for World Cup tickets have sparked outrage among fans, with costs ranging from $140 for some initial round games to as high as $2,735 for the U.S. opening match against Paraguay in Los Angeles. Prices for the knockout rounds increase even further, reaching $4,185 for the cheapest ticket to the final match scheduled for July in New Jersey, with premium seats priced at $8,680.

In response to the public outcry, FIFA announced a program allowing tickets for each of the tournament’s 104 games to be made available to fans of participating countries, although this will only cover a small portion of total tickets. Infantino described the ticket demand as “absolutely crazy,” showcasing the tournament’s immense popularity.

The current ticket sales window is open until January 13, providing fans with the opportunity to apply for tickets without affecting their chances based on the submission date. Infantino stated, “This shows how powerful the World Cup is,” highlighting the event’s significance in the global soccer landscape.

The 2026 World Cup will feature matches in 16 cities, concluding with the final on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.