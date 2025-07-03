News
Fifteen Injured in Cessna Plane Crash in New Jersey
WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. — Fifteen people were injured after a small skydiving plane crashed near Cross Keys Airport on Wednesday evening. The Cessna 208B was taking off when it went off the runway at approximately 5:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Emergency responders rushed to the scene where multiple individuals were seen being taken away on stretchers. According to officials from Gloucester County Emergency Management, the injuries varied from minor to severe.
Wendy A. Marano, a spokesperson for Cooper University Hospital in Camden, confirmed that the hospital received a total of 15 patients from the crash. She stated three victims are undergoing evaluation, while eight patients are being treated for less severe injuries. Four others suffered minimal injuries and are awaiting evaluation.
A representative at Cross Keys Airport referred all inquiries to Skydive Cross Keys, a commercial skydiving business based at the airport, stating they had no further information regarding the incident.
The FAA has initiated an investigation into the cause of the crash. No further details on the conditions of those injured have been released as of now. The incident has prompted a large response from local emergency services.
This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.
