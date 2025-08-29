Sports
Fighting Irish Face Off Against Hurricanes in Exciting Season Opener
Miami Gardens, Florida – A historic college football rivalry reignites this Sunday evening as No. 6 Notre Dame travels to face No. 10 Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. The highly anticipated matchup kicks off at 7:37 p.m. ET and marks the start of the 2025 season for both teams.
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman aims to build on last year’s successful campaign, which ended with the Fighting Irish reaching the national championship game. Meanwhile, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal begins a new era following the departure of former quarterback and top NFL draft pick.
Fans can catch the live action on ABC, keeping in mind that broadcasting rights ensure at least two Notre Dame games will be aired on the network this season as part of their ongoing partnership. This year’s meeting is pivotal as both teams hope to lay down an early-season marker.
Quarterback CJ Carr is set to make his starting debut, becoming the third Notre Dame QB to do so in a season opener since Everett Golson achieved the feat in 2012. Expectations are high for Carr, especially with standout players like running back Leonard Moore joining the roster.
Given the stakes of this opening weekend and the storied rivalry, the game promises to be a thrilling watch, embodying the intense spirit of college football.
