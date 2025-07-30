Business
Figma Aims for $18.8 Billion Valuation in Upcoming IPO
BENGALURU, India — Figma has raised its projected price range for its upcoming U.S. initial public offering (IPO) to between $30 and $32 per share, targeting a valuation of $18.8 billion. This adjustment signals a strong demand among investors for high-growth technology stocks.
The design software company plans to sell nearly 37 million shares, aiming for approximately $1.18 billion in total. Previously, Figma had set its price target between $25 and $28 per share.
The new valuation brings Figma closer to the $20 billion that Adobe was willing to pay when it announced plans to acquire the company before the deal fell through in December 2023, due to antitrust issues in Europe and the United Kingdom.
“Investors are responding to companies with credible AI exposure, and Figma has done a good job aligning itself with that theme,” said Kat Liu, vice president at IPO research firm IPOX.
This change in pricing reflects an increased comfort level among investors regarding trade uncertainties and their readiness to back preferred companies. Figma reported revenue of $228.2 million for the three months ending March 31, a 46% increase from the previous year. Its net income also saw a threefold increase to $44.9 million.
“We believe that Figma is the right company to lead the charge into the public markets given its strong fundamentals and dominant market share in the product management space,” analysts at D.A. Davidson stated. “We think Figma has a strong argument to remain a category leader.”
After a temporary slowdown due to recent tariffs, IPO activity has steadily increased. Analysts predict that this trend will continue as the summer lull ends, with strong demand managing to keep high-growth listings in the spotlight. Leading market voices, including Blackstone’s President Jon Gray, expressed optimism, stating, “The dealmaking pause is behind us.”
Figma’s IPO is scheduled to be priced on Wednesday and is expected to trade under the symbol “FIG” on the New York Stock Exchange the following day. Major financial institutions Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Allen & Company, and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead underwriters for the IPO.
Recent Posts
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Rays Trade Jansen as Deadline Approaches
- Padres Acquire All-Star Nestor Cortes from Brewers Amid Trade Deadline Moves
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Retirement in Rumor-filled Villages, Florida
- Blue Jays Seek Reinforcements as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Sierra Ferrell Enchants Fargo Audience with Captivating Concert
- Trump slams Sen. Hawley over bipartisan stock trading ban proposal
- Behind-the-Scenes Photos Hint at Chicago Med Season 11 Developments
- Cardinals Trade Ryan Helsley to Mets; Steven Matz Moves to Red Sox
- Trump Criticizes Colbert’s Firing, Threatens Kimmel and Fallon Next
- Luke Bryan Addresses Incident During Concert in North Dakota
- Antonio Gates Honored Amid Chargers’ Disappointing Season
- Texas Rangers Confirm Adolis García Trade Rumors Are False
- Astros’ Paredes Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Hamstring Tear